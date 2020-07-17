CFO4Life Group LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

AMGN traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.06. 986,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

