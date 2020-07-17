CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after buying an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. 12,800,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,952,217. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

