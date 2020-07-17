CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 996 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.42.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.