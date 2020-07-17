Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHEF. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,986. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 495,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,323,000 after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

