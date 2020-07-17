Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $157.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.76.

Shares of CB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $136.27. 422,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chubb by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,554,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,399,000 after purchasing an additional 401,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,318,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,729,000 after purchasing an additional 309,291 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

