Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $108,220.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $108,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Mcfeely also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $279,150.00.

CIEN traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,639. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

