Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $135,275.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $135,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David M. Rothenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. 50,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,639. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura raised their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ciena by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 34,545 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ciena by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ciena by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

