City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

CIO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,758. The stock has a market cap of $455.25 million, a P/E ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

