Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stake Reduced by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,301. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.50. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

