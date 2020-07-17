CLS (LON:CLI) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get CLS alerts:

LON:CLI traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 204.50 ($2.52). 99,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. CLS has a one year low of GBX 153 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 322.50 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The company has a market cap of $833.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 230.92.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £18,800 ($23,135.61).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.