Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of CGEAF stock remained flat at $$71.01 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

