Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $75.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.
Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.
In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
