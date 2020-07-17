Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has $75.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.