Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 157,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,558. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.10.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $966,847.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,017. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

