Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 9,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,674,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $210,224,000 after purchasing an additional 367,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,025,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

