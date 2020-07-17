comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Bankhaus Lampe

comdirect bank (ETR:COM) received a €14.20 ($15.96) price target from equities researchers at Bankhaus Lampe in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.
Shares of comdirect bank stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching €13.76 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.57 and its 200-day moving average is €13.46. comdirect bank has a fifty-two week low of €9.01 ($10.12) and a fifty-two week high of €14.32 ($16.09).
comdirect bank Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for comdirect bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comdirect bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.