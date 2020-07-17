comdirect bank (ETR:COM) Given a €14.20 Price Target at Bankhaus Lampe

comdirect bank (ETR:COM) received a €14.20 ($15.96) price target from equities researchers at Bankhaus Lampe in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Shares of comdirect bank stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching €13.76 ($15.46). The company had a trading volume of 7,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,937. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.57 and its 200-day moving average is €13.46. comdirect bank has a fifty-two week low of €9.01 ($10.12) and a fifty-two week high of €14.32 ($16.09).

comdirect bank Company Profile

comdirect bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in direct banking and online securities businesses in Germany. It offers brokerage, banking, and advisory services to private customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quickborn, Germany. comdirect bank AG operates as a subsidiary of Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH.

