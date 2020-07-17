Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 185,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 656,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Corning by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Corning by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

