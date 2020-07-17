County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on County Bancorp from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Hovde Group lowered shares of County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,936. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in County Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

