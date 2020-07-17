Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €5.00 ($5.62) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 43.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.10 ($6.85).

Shares of DBK stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €8.82 ($9.91). The stock had a trading volume of 10,479,643 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €8.31 and its 200-day moving average is €7.38. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

