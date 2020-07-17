Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their sell rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,579. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

