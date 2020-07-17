Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $1.63 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00017862 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a market cap of $91.02 million and $1.30 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

