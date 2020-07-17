Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 150 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, reaching $267.42. The stock had a trading volume of 868,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,237. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

