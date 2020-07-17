Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 47 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.88. 493,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,157. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.45.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

