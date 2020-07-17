Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,050 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 31,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,470,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,068,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

