Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,318,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

