D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $171.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

