D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 77,808 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,808 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

