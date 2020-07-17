Daimler’s (DDAIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Main First Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Daimler stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 35,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.16 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Daimler will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

