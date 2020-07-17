Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.