Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAR. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
