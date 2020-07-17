Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 4,010

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,958 ($48.71) to GBX 4,010 ($49.35) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DLN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.30) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 4,250 ($52.30) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($51.37) to GBX 3,673 ($45.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 2,680 ($32.98) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,537.36 ($43.53).

Shares of LON DLN traded down GBX 94 ($1.16) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,816 ($34.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,283,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,963.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,434.89. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 27.70 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,362 ($53.68). The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

