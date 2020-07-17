Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €277.00 Price Target

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €277.00 ($311.24) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

SRT3 has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($233.71) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($367.42) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.40 ($281.35).

Shares of FRA SRT3 traded up €27.60 ($31.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €338.60 ($380.45). The company had a trading volume of 152,271 shares. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($79.78) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($140.11). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €302.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €247.80.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

