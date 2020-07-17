DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 230 ($2.83).

Shares of DFS stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($1.99). 29,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $412.17 million and a P/E ratio of 76.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Analyst Recommendations for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit