DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Jefferies Financial Group

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 230 ($2.83).

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($1.99). 29,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $412.17 million and a P/E ratio of 76.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.