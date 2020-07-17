Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dixons Carphone has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.58).

Shares of DC stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 81.50 ($1.00). 3,321,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.81. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

