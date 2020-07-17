Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.09.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,010. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after buying an additional 799,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,970,000 after buying an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

