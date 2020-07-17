Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,955,000 after buying an additional 129,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

