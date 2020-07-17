Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.63.

DPZ stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,905. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,583.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

