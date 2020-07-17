Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Stephens

Jul 17th, 2020

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPZ. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.63.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $12.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $395.06. 40,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

