Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $422.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $10.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.04. 22,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.23. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37.
In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,175 shares of company stock valued at $8,662,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,583.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
