Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DNLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target (up previously from GBX 950 ($11.69)) on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,001.88 ($12.33).

Shares of Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 80 ($0.98) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,255 ($15.44). 212,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.82. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,450 ($17.84). The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,149.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,046.08.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

