DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS ZLDSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.50. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Zalando has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

