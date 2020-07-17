DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 5th.

OTCMKTS ZLDSF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.50. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Zalando has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit