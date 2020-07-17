easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 855 ($10.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 925 ($11.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 946.58 ($11.65).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 685.20 ($8.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,058,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 925.41. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32).

In other news, insider Moya Greene bought 7,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Insiders have purchased 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,827 in the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.