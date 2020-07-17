easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 855 ($10.52) price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EZJ. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,240 ($15.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 925 ($11.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 946.58 ($11.65).
EZJ stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 685.20 ($8.43). The company had a trading volume of 2,058,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 739.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 925.41. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32).
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
