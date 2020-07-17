Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 502,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 164,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 125,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.38. 22,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

