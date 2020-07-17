Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,433. The company has a market cap of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

