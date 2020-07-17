Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQBK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

EQBK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,036. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.87. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.51 million. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.63%. Analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 41.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity BancShares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

