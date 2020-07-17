Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 7,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,483. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,825 shares of company stock worth $282,976 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

