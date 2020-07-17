Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.03. 5,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Signal by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,940 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.