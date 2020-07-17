Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

