Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.68. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

