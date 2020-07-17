First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 3,974 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

