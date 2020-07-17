First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,062,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,079. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.06. 1,073,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $329.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

