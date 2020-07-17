First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

TMO stock traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.00. The stock had a trading volume of 640,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

